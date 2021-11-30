Taliban elite special forces tasked with night raids on former security force members
By IANS | Published: November 30, 2021 01:00 PM2021-11-30T13:00:05+5:302021-11-30T13:10:07+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 30 The Taliban have intensified searches for former members of the Khost Protection Force Disclaimer: ...
New Delhi, Nov 30 The Taliban have intensified searches for former members of the Khost Protection Force
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app