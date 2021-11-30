Taliban executed or 'disappeared' more than 100 military personnel

New Delhi, Nov 30 Taliban forces in Afghanistan have summarily executed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and intelligence officers in just four provinces since taking over the country on August 15, despite a proclaimed amnesty, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Tuesday.

The report documents the killing or disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor