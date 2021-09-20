Taliban order women working in Kabul to stay at home: Interim Mayor

Retracting the promises made by the Taliban, the outfit has said women working in Kabul at positions that can be easily filled by men, should no longer report for work.

"We allowed those who needed or in positions that men could not fill, or that were not for men to return to their posts. They go to work every day," the capital's interim mayor Hamdullah Namony was quoted by Sputnik, citing an Arabic publication.

"But for the positions that others (men) can fill, we have told them (women) to stay at home until the situation is normalised," the mayor added.

This comes as a number of women in Afghanistan have been protesting against the Taliban government, demanding equal rights in all spheres of life.

The mayor explained that more than 2,900 people work in Kabul's city economy. Out of those, 27 per cent of them being women who work as local representatives in district offices, in revenue and construction engineering, he added.

On Sunday, scores of women gathered at the gate of the ministry of women affairs-now replaced- and protested against the policies of the Taliban vis-a-vis them asked for the rights of education and work on Sunday.

After the ministry of women was replaced with the "vice and virtue ministry", "scores of Afghan women gathered at the gates of the government building in Kabul on Sunday to protest against the policies of the Taliban and demanded the rights of education and work.

"Exclusion of women is the exclusion of humans", "our freedom of speech is the conclusion of our potency" "education, work, and freedom are ways towards development" were the slogans chanted by the women, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Taliban repeatedly has been claiming that women will be given the right to education, work. However, recently some of the caretaker cabinet officials have contradicted saying women cannot work together with men.

( With inputs from ANI )

