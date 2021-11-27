Taliban, Qatar discuss issue of humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

A Taliban delegation met with the special envoy of Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, to discuss ways to improve humanitarian assistance for Afghan citizens.

This meeting comes as a delegation from the Taliban is currently visiting Qatar, where a new round of negotiations between the outfit and the US will start next week.

"The delegations discussed topics related to counterterrorism, enhancing human rights and humanitarian aid. The two sides stressed on the importance of having humanitarian aid reach its beneficiaries, especially with the winter season approaching," Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by Russian News agency Sputnik.

During the meeting, Qatar noted the importance that schools continue to work in Afghanistan and all segments of the Afghan society, especially girls, have an easy access to education.

"The State of Qatar also stressed its commitment to continuing work with all Afghan parties and international partners to enhance stability in Afghanistan," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban delegation thanked Qatar for its support of the Afghan people.

( With inputs from ANI )

