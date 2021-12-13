Taliban rebuild bridges, roads in Kandahar

Kabul, Dec 13 Authorities of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have started reconstruction work of bridges and roads in Kandahar provinces which were damaged during the war over the past two decades, a local official said.

A total of 53 bridges and culverts out of 103 have been reconstructed while the rest are still being rebuilt, Xinhua news agency quoted to the provincial head of public work Mullah Nematullah Saraji as saying.

The official noted that reconstruction work of roads connecting the city of Kandahar with Spin Boldak and Shorabak districts is ongoing and will be completed in the near future.

Health clinics and schools damaged during war in the past two decades will also be rebuilt in parts of the Kandahar province, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor