Taliban release over 210 prisoners in Afghanistan

As Afghans are struggling with the ongoing law and order situation in the country, the Taliban on Monday released over 210 prisoners from a jail in Afghanistan.

The Taliban undertook this move despite the fact that affiliates of Islamic State-Khorasan, Syria and Iraq-based terrorist groups are emerging as a big problem to public safety in the country.

As reported by Sputnik, after taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has released hundreds of prisoners in the country causing concern among the people of Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, the group released over 600 terrorists from jails of Helmand and Farah province, Russian news agency Sputnik reported citing Afghan state media.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has failed to contain the terrorists, who have incited a number of attacks in the country since the collapse of the Ghani government in Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported.

These attacks also included two bombings of Shiite mosques that recently took place within a week in Kandahar and Kunduz that killed scores of worshipers.

( With inputs from ANI )

