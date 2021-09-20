Taliban removes Uzbek from official language status

Contrary to their pledges of forming an inclusive government and respecting all the ethnicities in its Islamic Emirate, the Taliban removed Uzbek from official language status.

The law entitled "Fundamentals" indicates the official religion of Afghanistan Sunni Islam of the Hanafi madhhab, as well as its official Languages-Pashto and Dari. Earlier in Afghanistan, along with them, the Uzbek language had an official status, which is spoken by many residents of the northern provinces. In addition, there is a sizable Shiite community in the country, consisting mainly of Hazaras, reported The Frontier Post.

The Taliban issued an interim law for Afghanistan, which establishes a new system of government and leaves two official languages instead of the three previously enshrined in the legislation, the document was sent to RIA Novosti by a source in the movement.

According to the document, a council of Islamic lawyers and a supreme council will be created in Afghanistan, which will include politicians, scientists and clergy from each province, reported The Frontier Post.

The head of the executive branch is the president, who will be elected by citizens and members of the high council. An electoral commission will be set up to ensure transparent elections.

If under the previous government representatives of the National Assembly of Afghanistan enjoyed parliamentary immunity, then under the new government they are deprived of it, the law says.

It is noted that "the day of independence from the British, Russians and Americans" will be a holiday, reported The Frontier Post.

( With inputs from ANI )

