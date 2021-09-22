Taliban sacks last minister in Ashraf Ghani's cabinet

The Taliban government in Afghanistan sacked the last remaining minister Waheed Majroh from the democratically elected government led by Ashraf Ghani and replaced him with Qalandar Ebad as the acting minister of public health on Tuesday.

Majroh was the only minister who was still in his post from the previous government, after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, reports The Khaama Press News Agency.

This removal comes after when the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid announced two acting ministers of the remaining 9 ministries on Tuesday.

Along with Ebad, Noordin Azizi has been appointed as acting minister of industry and commerce.

Again the new appointees are figures close to the Taliban and no woman has been seen again in the set up.

In the meantime, Mujahid announced that the formalities of swearing-in of new ministers have been cancelled and they have been directed to be careful in carrying out their tasks, reports The Khaama Press News Agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

