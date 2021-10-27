Taliban say it will form committees with China for "strengthening" bilateral relations

The Taliban have said that it will form three separate joint committees with China to facilitate "strengthening" bilateral relations, reported local media.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban, said that the committees were mutually agreed upon during its acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha on Tuesday, according to Khaama Press.

The first committee will be dealing with political and diplomatic relations and issues, said Mujahid, adding, the second committee will be assigned to follow up with bilateral cooperation and making agreements, and the third committee will be addressing economics among them excavation of mines in Afghanistan.

Stating that China announced USD 1 million in humanitarian aids to Afghanistan, Mujahid said that Beijing also announced food ingredients and medicine worth USD 5 million.

Earlier on Monday, top Taliban leaders met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha and discussed bilateral political and economic issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor