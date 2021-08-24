Taliban sentence to death brother of Afghan interpreter who 'aided US forces'

The Taliban have sentenced the brother of an Afghan translator to death after accusing him of aiding US forces, CNN which obtained the letters sent by the terrorists to the man, reported on Monday.

"You have been accused of helping the Americans. You are also accused of providing security to your brother, who has been an interpreter," the Taliban wrote in one of the letters to the Afghan man.

In the last letter the Taliban said that since the man ignored an order to appear for a hearing, he was "guilty in absentia" and, thus, to be sentenced to death.

Earlier in August, the Taliban took control of all districts in the capital, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to step down and depart from the country. Later, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, declared the war in Afghanistan had come to an end, promising to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign diplomats, and expressing readiness for dialogue with all political forces.

A number of countries including the US, are working to assist interpreters and other Afghans facing imminent danger amid the US withdrawal from the war-torn country. To facilitate the evacuation of Afghans, who offered assistance to the US forces, the US State Department authorised 4,000 additional Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans citizens in December last year. The first group of Afghans under the Operation Allies Refuge arrived in the US on July 30. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

