Taliban shots 21-year old for not wearing veil

The Taliban terrorists shot a young girl while blaming her for not wearing a veil, an official said on Wednesday.

21-year old Nazaneen, who was dragged out by the Taliban from a car while she was on her way to Balkh district centre in Afghanistan, Afghanistan Times reported.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has denied these claims.

After capturing new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban is forcing women to cover themselves from head to toe, banned them from working outside the home, severely limited girls' education, and required women to be accompanied by a male relative when they left their homes, wrote Bezhan and Sarwar.

In parts of Faryab, the Taliban has banned shops from selling goods to unaccompanied women. Residents said those who break the rules are often punished, including public beatings, another feature of the former rule of the Taliban, reported Gandhara.

( With inputs from ANI )

