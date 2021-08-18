Taliban should realise they also have 'mothers-sisters': Livid Muslim women activists

Mumbai/Pune, Aug 18 Expressing 'solidarity' with the besieged Afghanis, especially the womenfolk, as militant Talibans seized control of their country, irate Indian feminists questioned for how long women must bear the brunt of political upheavals anywhere in the world.

As stories of the horrors allegedly meted out on the distressed Afghan women trickled out, Indian feminists expressed serious concerns over their safety, security, dignity and human rights, and point out that the Taliban should realize they also have 'Maa-Behen'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor