Taliban terrorists asked to enter Kabul: Taliban spokesperson

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that Taliban terrorists have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul.

Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have formed a Coordination Council in order to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

The development came soon after President Ghani left Afghanistan following the Taliban advance into the capital city.

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has also left the country.

According to Tolo News, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter had addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

In other recent development, Saleh vowed that never and under no circumstances will he bow down to the Taliban.

Meanwhile, voices from across the world are increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts.

Scores of people on social media, including many in Afghanistan have begun a massive anti-Pakistan campaign to protest against Islamabad's meddling in the war-torn country.

( With inputs from ANI )

