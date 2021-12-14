Taliban urge China to help them get recognized

Taliban on Sunday urged China to help the Islamic Emirate government get recognized.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that they need recognition and the world countries especially China must help them in this regard, reported Khaama Press.

Mujahid in a news conference said that China is one of the most important countries in the region, and having good relations with the country will be the Taliban's great achievement.

The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

It has been more than 100 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Bilal Karimi citing Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Taliban do not want to interfere in other's affairs and that they will not allow others to do so either, reported Tolo News.

"We hope all traders in particular Chinese investors to invest in Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will ensure their security," Karimi tweeted.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

The Taliban have so far implemented none of these but has been promising to do so, reported The Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

