Taliban urges unfreezing of Afghan bank reserves

Kabul, Nov 1 The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has urged the international community to unfreeze the country's bank reserves in an effort to help prevent a humanitarian crisis, according to a media report.

In a statement, Ahmad Wali Hawmal, spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Finance, said the Afghan assets should be released without any conditions, adding that freezing the reserves opposes international law and is a "clear sign of cruelty against the Afghan people", reports TOLO News.

"The frozen money is not the asset of the Islamic Emirate, it is the money of needy people and businessmen. It is against international law and should be released soon."

On Sunday, a group of Afghan industrialists and traders staged a rally against the continued hold on Afghanistan's reserves, saying the severe economic crisis will harm not only the war-torn country but also other nations, TOLO News reported.

"If the money is not released, the crimes will increase, the cultivation of poppy and the smuggling of drugs will increase as well, which hurts Afghanistan and other countries," said Mohammad Shah Shahab, an industrialist.

It is constantly reported that respecting human rights, and granting the right to education and work to women are fundamental conditions set by the international community for the release of the assets.

"The money will not be released and the world will not recognise the new government, if the Islamic Emirate does not implement the conditions," said Zarqa Yaftali, a human rights activist.

After the collapse of the former government in August and the country's subsequent takeover by the Taliban, billions of dollars of Afghanistan's assets were frozen by the US.

The Treasury Department has announced it has no plans to release the assets.

