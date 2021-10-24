Taliban warns new political outfit in Afghanistan against picking up arms

Taliban on Saturday warned the new political outfit called the "High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" consisting of former government officials along with mujahideen leaders and said making resistance front and picking up arms will not gain good results.

The formation of a new political movement, "High Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" was announced recently that attracted severe reaction from the Islamic Emirate, reported the local media on Saturday.

According to TOLOnews, the leader of the splinter faction of Jamiat-e-Islami, Atta Mohammad Noor took to social media to announce the formation of a movement and revealed that the movement consists of various "mainstream groups".

Citing a statement by the movement, the channel reported that they chose dialogue to reach an agreement with the Emirate, however, if the Emirate does not respond positively, the movement would pick up arms.

Following the announcement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid warned them saying no one can threaten the people of Afghanistan in the name of resistance, according to the TOLOnews.

"No longer is there a need for making fronts. Anyone who establishes a front will not gain good results," TOLOnews quoted Mujahid as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor