Taliban's rise may help fuel separatist agenda in Kashmir (Opinion)

The Taliban's rise in Afghanistan has given certain elements in Pakistan an opportunity to portray the Taliban victory as a gateway to Kashmir also. Their imaginations may be running riot, but the reality is that the happenings in Afghanistan may not be as helpful to Pakistan as it is claiming. But it may use the Taliban rise to stir up the ‘Islamic sentiments in Kashmir to fuel the separatist agenda.

The Taliban has too many challenges at hand. Its struggles to form a government, run it, sustain it and save it from many other virulent groups are too many for it to export its help to Pakistan in its Kashmir mission. The Taliban have brought the whole of Afghanistan under its control except the Panjshir province. But it is the Islamic State-Khorasan and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor