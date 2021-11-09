Talks underway to confirm details of Biden-Xi summit by year-end: White House

The United States and China are continuing "working-level discussions" to finalise the details for a planned summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to take place by the end of the year, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday (local time).

"Working-level discussions are underway to confirm details, but I do not have updates at this time," Sputnik reported Jean-Pierre as saying.

The upcoming meeting is part of ongoing efforts to "responsibly manage" the competition between the two countries, she added.

Responding to a question whether the meeting would take place in November, the White House spokeswoman said: "All we have, before the end of the year," according to Russia's Sputnik.

Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with China but avoiding conflict.

Still, tensions between the US and China have flared on a variety of fronts, including Chinese military activity near Taiwan. At times, Biden's firm line on China over human rights abuses and other practices has complicated his administration's climate efforts.

Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China.

Biden, in recent days, has rebuked China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" because it would diminish Beijing's influence. China subsequently hit back at America over the criticism.

Biden is expected to meet virtually with Xi sometime before the end of the year for his first bilateral engagement with his Chinese counterpart since taking office.

( With inputs from ANI )

