Tariff hike by telcos to improve sector's revenue, cash flow

New Delhi, Nov 29 An upward revision in prepaid tariffs by domestic telecom majors is expected to provide much-needed breather to the overall sector in the run up to the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Last week, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio had raised their prepaid tariffs by around 20 per cent each. Vodafone Idea and Airtel's revised tariffs came into effect last Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Indian telecom companies are now strongly focusing on improving average revenue per-user

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor