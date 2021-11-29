Tariff hike by telcos to improve sector's revenue, cash flow
By IANS | Published: November 29, 2021 07:57 PM2021-11-29T19:57:03+5:302021-11-29T20:05:22+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 29 An upward revision in prepaid tariffs by domestic telecom majors is expected to provide much-needed breather to the overall sector in the run up to the rollout of 5G services in the country.
Last week, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio had raised their prepaid tariffs by around 20 per cent each. Vodafone Idea and Airtel's revised tariffs came into effect last Thursday and Friday, respectively.
