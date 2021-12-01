Tata Motors' Nov sales up 25% YoY

New Delhi, Dec 1 Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a rise of 25 per cent in its total sales in November on a year-on-year basis.

Accordingly, the total sales rose to 62,192 units during the month under review from 49,650 units sold during November 2020. Notably, the company's total domestic sales in November grew by 21 per cent to 58,073 units over last year.

Besides, the company's total commercial vehicle sales rose to 32,245 units in November from 27,982 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

"Total medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sale in November, including trucks, buses and international business, stood at 9,505 units, compared to 6,340 units in November 2020," the company said.

Total passenger vehicle sales rose by 38 per cent to 29,778 units from 21,641-unit off-take in November 2020.

