Teachers ask students to provide doctor’s note if they want to use toilet during class

In a shocking incident, students of secondary school were told to "hold in" their periods during classes, a parent claimed. The shocking incident took place at All Saints Academy in Wyke Regis, Weymouth where toilet doors have been removed.

What is even more shocking that some students were also asked to provide a doctor’s note if they wish to use the toilet during class. "My daughter said 'what about us girls when we have our period, if we have an accident and we need to get to the taps, not only have we got teachers walking past and students, but any visitors to the school', said a parent.

“She said 'we don’t feel comfortable going to the bathroom'. She said 'it’s not school anymore mum, it feels like prison'." A parent complained that her daughter and her classmated were once told by a teacher to "hold in" their periods.

The school All Saints Academy said that all toilet had full height doors and that the changes cwere being made in order to improve facilities. Principal John Cornish also said that only hand washing area was visible through the toilet door.

Students should visit the loos during lunch and break times, this will help them to practice good comfort break habits, he added. Those with medical conditions who have a toilet card can go during lessons while those who are caught short may head to the bathrooms if "absolutely necessary", he said.