Tehran ready to arrange new visit of IAEA Chief Grossi

Iran is ready to arrange a new visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency chief, Rafael Grossi, and his meetings with Iranian energy officials, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"Any time Grossi wishes to come to us to track some technical issues and make appropriate decisions, we will certainly welcome his decision to visit Iran," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We will arrange the visit and a meeting with his colleague in Iran," the foreign minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

