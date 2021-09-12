Telangana govt to file review plea on POP Ganesh idols immersion

Hyderabad, Sep 12 The Telangana government plans to request the High Court to permit immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols in the city's iconic lake, Hussainsagar.

The state's animal husbandry and cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday said the government will file a review petition in this matter.

The High Court earlier had banned immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in the lake.

Speaking to media, the minister said that more than 35,000 idols had already been installed all over the city by the time the High Court had issued a ban on immersion. Making alternative arrangements, like constructing ponds, at this late hour is not possible, he pointed out.

Regarding the review petition, Srinivas Yadav said that the state government will give the court an assurance to clear all the POP idols and debris from Hussainsagar, within 48 hours of the immersion.

"The government is committed to safeguard the lakes," the minister said.

