Ten held for assaulting Delhi Police personnel

New Delhi, Oct 5 Delhi Police have arrested 10 people, including two women for assaulting police personnel and pelting stones on their vehicles in the Seemapuri area of the national capital, an official said here on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Moidul, Ruksana, Mehmooda, Firoj, Ajay, Iqbal, Hasibul, Darajul, Mohd Miya and Ruhul Amin.

Furnishing details about the incident, Additional DCP-2 Nishant Gupta told that they had received information about a firing incident in the northeast Delhi area on October 1.

"When the police personnel went there to assess the situation and carry out a raid in the hideout at E44 Jhuggi, several people started pelting stones on our vehicles," he said.

All the 10 accused have been arrested in the last two days under sections 307, 147, 148, 149, 427, 186, 353, and 332 of the Indian Penal Code and 3P DPP Act at the Seemapuri police station.

The senior official informed that the accused were produced before a Duty Magistrate and were sent to judicial custody.

"Investigation is still going on and more arrests are likely to be done as identified by the eyewitnesses," the police said.

