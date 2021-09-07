Terror module busted in J&K's Poonch, 3 held

Jammu, Sep 7 Three terror associates were apprehended after a terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, officials said.

Police said in a joint search operation in Kirni area of Poonch, police and army apprehended local Jahangir Ali, and a search of his bag led to recovery of two pistols, four Chinese grenades, 100 pistol rounds, and four pistol magazines.

"During investigation, it came to fore that accused was meant to hand over these to Basharat Khan of Surankote and Sheraz of Sangla Surankote," a police officer said, adding that these two were also later apprehended.

"It has come to fore during investigation that the trio are associates of proscribed outfit JKGF and were given task to carry out terrorist activities in J&K, particularly in Poonch," police said.

Police have lodged an FIR and investigation has been taken up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor