Terror plot foiled in Balochistan

Islamabad, Dec 7 A terror plot was foiled in Pakistan's Balochistan province after the police defused a bomb in a busy area, a top official said.

The counter-terrorism department of police received an intelligence tip-off regarding the terrorist plan to launch an attack near the deputy commissioner's office in Gwadar, police officer Tariq Mastoi told Xinhua news agency.

"Two terrorists parked a motorbike with explosives hidden in its speaker box outside the office and were trying to flee when police busted them," he added.

Mastoi said the terrorists were planning to explode the improvised explosive device hidden inside with remote control, but failed due to the vigilance of law enforcement agencies.

He did not reveal the identity of the militants who were shifted to an unknown location for investigation.

Meanwhile, sources from paramilitary troops Levies told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that personnel from both police and the troops cordoned off the area and security has been beefed up in the district.

