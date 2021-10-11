Terrorist killed in J&K's Bandipora gunfight

Srinagar, Oct 11 One terrorist was killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Gundjahangir, Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on," police said.

Earlier the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Earlier in the day, one terrorist was killed and one policeman injured in another encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Khagund Verinag area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

