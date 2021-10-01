Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Oct 1 A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Rakhama in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

