Terrorists involved in killing of migrant labourers gunned down

Srinagar, Oct 20 Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killing of two migrant workers were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh," police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier on Wednesday, a terrorist identified as Adil Ahmad Wani involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh was among the two terrorists eliminated in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Dragad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

