Thailand records 14,403 new COVID-19 cases, 189 more deaths

Thailand on Friday reported 14,403 new COVID-19 cases and 189 additional fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

New cases went down again after reporting a spike of over 16,000 cases on Thursday. Out of the new cases reported, 3,495 were found in Bangkok and 1,037 in neighboring Samut Prakan.

The CCSA also indicated that 15,610 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during past 24 hours after making a full recovery, over 1,200 more than the number of new infections.

Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 1,352,953 COVID-19 cases and 13,920 cumulative deaths.

More than 38.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered between Feb. 28 and Sept. 9.

Roughly 16 percent of Thailand's 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far. The country aims to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

