Thailand's field hospital under scanner after COVID patients engage in group sex and drugs

Provincial health officials in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province have decided to separate a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, in Banag Pla sub-district of Bang Phli district, into male and female zones, after it was discovered that some patients were being accused of engaging in sexual activity and drug abuse. Police and local administration officials went to the field hospital yesterday to investigate, after officials filed a complaint alleging improper conduct by some of patients. Officials at the field hospital filed a complaint about the patients’ inappropriate actions prompting local administration officials and police to come to investigate the matter. They reviewed CCTV footage and searched the areas that groups of men and women had been seen to be congregating but did not find any illegal drugs.

They did turn up 23 packs of cigarettes and a few e-cigarettes, illegal in Thailand.A small group of authorities has now been dispatched to the field hospital to assist in maintaining order. Local administration officials, police officers, and even military personnel will be on-site to prevent any more fights, any illegal drug use, or any orgies from occurring in the facility again. A few days, ago, cops raided the field hospital in central Thailand after reports of illegal activities within the premises emerged. Officers from the Internal Security Operations Command dressed in personal protective gear raided the Samut Pra Ruamjai 5 where around 1,000 patients infected with Covid-19 are being treated. No illegal drugs were found, but officers did find 23 cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, which they say, were smuggled into the facility.Officials reviewed surveillance camera footage. Male and female patients are seen going to each other’s wards. It also appeared that some were doing drugs, but the footage is not clear and the patients could not be identified.