The making of J.R.D. Tata's legacy, which has come back home
By IANS | Published: October 8, 2021 10:18 PM2021-10-08T22:18:03+5:302021-10-08T22:45:14+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 8 When speculation was rife about an imminent takeover of the ailing Air India by ...
New Delhi, Oct 8 When speculation was rife about an imminent takeover of the ailing Air India by a Tata Sons SPV, a wit had commented: "For the Tatas, Tata doesn't mean goodbye."
Truly, the carrier that Jehangir
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app