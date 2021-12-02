Third case of COVID Omicron strain confirmed in Spain
By ANI | Published: December 2, 2021 09:40 AM2021-12-02T09:40:05+5:302021-12-02T09:50:02+5:30
The third case of infection with the new strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has been confirmed in Spain - in the Balearic Islands, health authorities said.
The third case of infection with the new strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has been confirmed in Spain - in the Balearic Islands, health authorities said.
"The microbiology laboratory of the Son Espaces University Hospital today confirmed a positive result of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 strain through a special PCR test," the health council of the Balearic Islands government said in a statement.
The first two cases of the new strain were previously confirmed in Madrid.
In all three cases, coronavirus was diagnosed in travellers from South Africa. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app