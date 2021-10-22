Thirty Nigerian students abducted by bandits in June released

Gunmen in Nigeria freed another 30 Kebbi State college students who were kidnapped in June, Yahaya Sarki, the spokesperson to Kebbi State Governor, said on Thursday.

In June, armed bandits abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi State of northwestern Nigeria.

"Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 30 students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have arrived Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital following their release, while efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining," Sarki said as quoted by local Premium Times newspaper.

The released students will undergo medical examinations and receive family reunification support. The official thanked everyone who helped secure the release of the students and congratulated the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on this occasion. The number of college students remain hostage to bandits is unknown.

Mass kidnappings of schoolchildren and students for ransom have continued in Nigeria over the past few years. More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped in the country since December. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

