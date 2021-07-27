Thousands of people displaced in Afghanistan's Kandahar amid Taliban offensive: Reports

An average of over one hundred thousand people from 22,000 families has been displaced to secure areas of Kandahar city in Afghanistan according to survey cited by local journalists.

Tens of families have been settled in two local camps while many others are forced to live on the roads, The Khaama Press reported. In temperature now soaring above 40 centigrade, people in Kandahar are devoid of electricity, fuel price has been nearly doubled, academic institutions are shut and there are no mobile signals available, it reported citing local journalists.

"Residential areas and homes have been transformed into military bastions and are being used by both sides," report said.

The developments came soon after the Taliban toppled two Police Districts of Kandahar city, people also warned that if the conflict continues with its current momentum, more people will displace which will lead to a humanitarian disaster in the strategic province of Kandahar, The Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Watch informed that Taliban forces that have taken control of districts in Kandahar have detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army.

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded, according to a UN agency.

The rise is mainly due to a spike in violence in May that corresponded with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The UNAMA's Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Midyear Update 2021 documents 5,183 civilian casualties, a 47 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020.

The Taliban in a statement reacted to the number and dubbed it one-sided.

( With inputs from ANI )

