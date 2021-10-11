Three dacoits held in Odisha, arms seized

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 Three members of a dacoit gang were held in Odisha's Sundergarh district and a quantity of arms seized from them, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Basista Mohanty, Jangyasis Swain, and Amit Kumar Sahoo, all hailing from Rourkela in Sundergarh.

Superintendent of Police, Rourkela, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said: "We have seized 3 pistols, 20 live ammunition, four detonators, 35 SLR automatic weapons, Rs 50,000 in cash, an SUV and two motorcycles from their possession."

As per preliminary investigation, police found that the three accused used to bring ganja from Kandhamal area to sell in Jharkhand, and used the money earned to buy illegal firearms and bombs.

The trio is involved in murder, extortion, kidnapping, and illegal arm deals, the SP said.

