Three injured in knife attack on train in Germany: Reports

Three people were injured in a knife attack in a train in southern Germany on Saturday morning, the Bild newspaper reported.

The attacker was taken into custody, the newspaper reported.

The gravity of the injuries is not clear at the moment.

The attack happened near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

