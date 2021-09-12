Three inmates fight inside Tihar jail, receive minor injuries

New Delhi, Sep 12 Delhi police said on Sunday that a case has been registered against three under-trials at the Tihar Jail for indulging into a fight inside the jail premises.

According to Tihar jail officials, a fight had broken out between the three inmates on Saturday evening, during which two of them suffered injuries. The incident took place inside jail number 3.

Inmates had attacked each other with sharp edged-objects and they got injured. "Two of them were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital for medical aid after the incident and they returned to the jail after treatment," senior jail official said.

Under trial prisoner named Sumit Dutt, who was lodged in ward number 2 of central jail 3, was first admitted to DDU and later was referred to Safdarjung hospital, the official said, adding, "He claimed that he was assaulted with sharp weapons inside the jail by fellow inmates Brijesh alias Kalu and Bilauta."

Dutt received injuries on his thigh, abdomen and ribs. Inmate Kalu had also received a stab injury on his thigh and was also referred to the same hospital, the officer said.

"A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio," a senior police official in Tihar prison said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor