Tibetans, Chinese officials clash over land grab: Report

Unrest has been brewing in Domda village of Tibet against repressive Chinese policies as authorities are forcing Tibetan tribesmen to hand over their lands.

Moreover, authorities have not even paid compensation for the land taken. Tibetan villagers and Chinese officials clashed over the failure of authorities to pay compensation for land taken for a construction project, Radio Free Asia reported citing local sources.

One scuffle broke out at the worksite, local sources said.

No injuries were reported in the brawl on November 10 in Domda village in the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai.

"No one was allowed to record any videos or take photos of the commotion, and no one was hurt," RFA's source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "However, this land issue has become very critical now, and all construction work has been halted for the time being."

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.

Tensions have risen in the Domda area, a region known for its scenic beauty and good supplies of water and electricity, since work began four years ago to demolish nomad housing and replace it with housing built for Chinese migrants and tourists, sources told RFA in earlier reports.

In August, Chinese police stopped a group of Tibetans travelling on the road to Domda, pushing one who objected to a random search into a river, where he later died and shooting another who attempted to intervene, sources said.

( With inputs from ANI )

