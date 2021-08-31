Tiger mauls 12-year-old boy to death in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 31 A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger in Adlabad village in Nighasan area.

The boy was picking vegetables from his family's field when the tiger attacked him. He later succumbed to injuries.

The attack took place on Monday, barely 2km from the buffer zone of Dudhwa tiger reserve.

Sources said the leopard was hiding on a tree and pounced on the boy, Aadil, who was picking vegetables. Hearing his cries, farmers working nearby rushed to his rescue.

The unconscious and bleeding boy was taken to the community health centre in Nighasan from where he was referred to the district hospital where he died.

Anil Patel, divisional forest officer (DFO), buffer zone, said, "Our team found the pugmarks of an adult leopard. The forest near the village is flooded and this leopard must have moved out of the forest in search of food as no big cat attack has been reported here in the recent past. We have now advised the locals to move about in groups and not to let children venture out alone. A forest department team is combing the area in search of the tiger."

He said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased by the revenue department under the provisions of the Disasters Act."

