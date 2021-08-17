Tiranga car rally organised in Canada's Greater Vancouver area on Aug 15

A Tiranga car rally was organized in Greater Vancouver area, Canada on August 15, to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.

The car rally started from the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in the city of Surrey and after covering a 50 km distance, culminated at the Consulate General of India in Vancouver.

More than 150 vehicles with over 300 people of the Indian diaspora joined in the car rally.

The participants, who included people of Indian origin from all walks of life, celebrated India's 75th Independence Day in front of the Consulate with patriotic songs and dances.

The event not only marked India's 75th-year celebrations of Independence but also underscored India-Canada friendship. The Greater Vancouver Area is home to around three lakh people of Indian heritage.

( With inputs from ANI )

