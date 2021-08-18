Tirupati temple begins 3-day 'Dosha Nivarana' festival

Tirupati, Aug 18 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the world-renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh, commenced the 'Dosha Nivarana' festival on Wednesday. It is a three-day event aimed at removing sins.

"The three-day annual festival of 'Pavitrotsavams', also known as 'Dosha Nivarana', 'Sarvadoshopasamana', 'Sarva Yagna Phalaprada', 'Sarva Tustikara' and 'Sarva Kamaprada' festival commenced at Tirumala temple on Wednesday," said a temple official.

As part of the festival, priests symbolically seek forgiveness from the deity for the sins committed consciously or unconsciously while conducting daily rituals throughout the year.

On Wednesday morning, 'Snapana Tirumanjanam' was performed for 'utsava' deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi and Bhudevi amid chants of Vedic mantras which were followed by 'Pavitramala Visesha Samarpana'.

Later, the deities will be taken on a procession around the four mada streets in the evening, followed by Vedic rituals in the night between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Yagashala.

Celebrated annually during the important days of ekadasi, dwadasi and trayodasi in the auspicious month of Sravana, the forgiveness festival was ushered in nearly 560 years ago by Saluva Mallaiah Deva Raja.

"Saluva Mallaiah Deva Raja first instituted this festival in 1463 A.D at Tirumala during the period of Saluva Narasimha," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor