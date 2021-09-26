TN fishermen's association to protest over attacks by Sri Lankans

Chennai, Sep 26 After three Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu were grievously injured in an attack allegedly by miscreants from Sri Lanka, the fishermen associations here are planning protest marches across the state.

Three fishermen from Nagapattinam, Sivakumar, Chinnathambi, and Siva were attacked in sea 15 nautical miles of Vedarayanam coast on Friday night. The fishermen alleged that miscreants from Sri Lanka were involved in the attack using machetes and wooden clubs. Sivakumar was profusely bleeding and all three managed to reach the shores and were admitted in the hospital.

Tamil Nadu state fishermen association leader Jesu Raja said that the fishermen from Tamil Nadu were being regularly attacked by Sri Lankan navy, Sri Lankan fishermen, and anti-socials in the sea and huge losses were being inflicted on these fishermen.

Jesu Raj while speaking to said, "There is a limit to the tolerance of fishermen community who brave the sea for a living. We will conduct protest marches across the state and will write letters to the Union government and the state government to give protection to the fishermen."

It may be noted that the fishermen from Nagapattinam, Rameswaram, and other areas of Tamil Nadu were attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy at Kattachatheevu last week. Around 20 boats and 40 fishing nets were damaged bringing in huge losses to the fishermen.

Antony Jacob, a fisherman from Nagapattinam, who has been subjected to attack from the Sri Lankan Navy, while speaking to said, "Heavy stone pelting was done towards us by the Sri Lankan Navy. Unless the Government of India takes proactive action diplomatically or through Naval discussion, we will be again subjected to such attacks. It is really scary in the sea."

The Indian government has already strengthened patrolling in the sea after the huge seizure of drugs from a Sri Lankan boat.

There were also intelligence reports on certain Sri Lankans travelling to Pakistan for terror training and this has also alerted the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy. The fishermen demand that the Indian agencies support them and prevent the attacks on them which has become a regular feature.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu home department told that the Central agencies were briefed on the regular attacks and the injuries being inflicted on the fishermen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor