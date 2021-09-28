TN Police Museum inaugurated by CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 28 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Police Museum set up at an outlay of Rs 6.47 crore.

The police museum housed in the old police commissioner's office here showcases the vehicles used by the police force, their uniform, musical instruments, counterfeit currency printing machines, etc.

The other exhibits at the police museum are the idols recovered by the police, bombs, bomb detection equipment, the types of guns and swords used by the police force including those during the British rule, important announcements, pictures of the dog squad and others.

The government said entry will be free for all till September 30 and from October 1 onwards, entry will be free only for the students of government schools.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor