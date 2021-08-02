Tokyo Olympics: Australian envoy congratulates Indian women's hockey team on entering semis

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team after it went through to the Olympics semi-finals.

Indian women's hockey team today created history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics for the very first time after defeating Australia 1-0. Lauding team India's defence, Farrell said that goalkeeper Savita Punia stood like the 'Great Wall of India' and could not be beaten.

"Well done @TheHockeyIndia!! Was a tough #Hockey match, but your defence held out until the end. @savitahockey, the 'Great Wall of India' - could not be beaten! Best of luck in the semi & grand finals," O'Farrell said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, the men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 to enter the semis of the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

Reacting to India's win in both men's and women's divisions, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated both teams on reaching the semi-finals.

"Both our hockey teams gave splendid performances, congratulations and best wishes to them. We also wish them on behalf of 135 crore Indians for forthcoming important games. PV Sindhu won bronze medal yesterday. Mirabai Chanu won silver earlier. Lovlina gave a terrific performance. This has given hope to India. I am happy that India's daughters have won two medals so far. Women's hockey team performed spectacularly well today, the men's hockey team also gave a superb performance," Thakur told reporters.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the hockey teams.

"This is a very big day for India, both our hockey teams have reached the semi-finals and it is a very big accomplishment. When both men's and women's teams were in Bengaluru, we used to go there and meet them. Our confidence was always high whenever we interacted with them. We were always confident that we will reach the semi-finals, just two more steps remain but reaching the semi-finals is a very big accomplishment," former Sports Minister Rijiju told reporters.

( With inputs from ANI )

