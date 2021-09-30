Tollywood junior artiste commits suicide

Hyderabad, Sep 30 A Tollywood junior artiste committed suicide in Hyderabad after a man with whom she was living allegedly cheated her.

K. Anuradha (22) was found hanging from ceiling fan at her rented residence in Giani Zail Singh Nagar in the Film Nagar area.

Her death came to light after police broke open her house door after inmates on the first floor of the building complained about foul smell emanating from the upper floor.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and case was registered at Banjara Hills police station.

Anuradha is suspected to have ended the life three days ago. She was said to be living with man named Kiran.

A resident of Gajularamaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Anuradha came into contact with Kiran six years ago. They were living together for last few months.

Her family members complained to police that Kiran had promised to marry her but later backed off. He had reportedly met another woman and was planning to marry her.

Depressed over this, Anuradha ended her life. On a complaint by her family members, police registered a case and took up investigation. A police officer said they were on the lookout for Kiran, who was believed to have left the house three days ago.

