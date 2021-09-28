Top Maoist leader Tingraj Orang surrenders in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 28 Top Maoist leader Tingraj Orang surrendered to Assam police on Tuesday, officials said.

Orang surrendered to Hiren Chandra Nath, Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch, in Guwahati.

Officials said that Orang is the convener of the Assam state organising committee of CPI (Maoist), which was formed following a meeting of the Eastern Regional Bureau held on Jharkhand-Odisha border in 2017.

The 49-year-old leader was the General Secretary of the Barak and Bramhaputra Valley zonal committees of CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

He was in-charge of expanding the base of the proscribed outfit in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

According to officials, Orang's association with the Left parties began as a member of SFI and CPI-M in 1989-99.

A former president of the Adivasi Chah Janagoshti Suraksha Committee, Orang formally joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2006 after meeting Kishan Da (ERB chief).

An official statement said that Orang's surrender would be a huge setback for the CPI (Maoist) movement in Assam, as the state unit would be leaderless.

Though no arms and ammunition was deposited, his surrender would be a moral setback for Maoist elements in the state, an official statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor