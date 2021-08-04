Tourism in concurrent list will aid hospitality sector's revival

New Delhi, Aug 4 The proposal to include tourism in the concurrent list is likely to boost the recovery of the hospitality sector which has been among the worst-hit segments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has been a major demand of the hospitality sector.

The Tourism Ministry has said in a reply to a Parliamentary Standing Committee that the ministry has taken up the issue of inclusion of tourism in the Concurrent List with the ministry concerned, so that tourism can be placed on the national agenda.

According to the Hotel Association of India (HAI) the proposal if implemented will help in post-pandemic recovery of the sector.

"We welcome initiation of proposal by the Ministry of Tourism for including Tourism in the Concurrent List of Constitution. Once implemented, this will also play a key role in post-Covid recovery,"

Tourism activities and products differ from state to state. Placing tourism in the Concurrent list will facilitate seamless coordination, it said, adding that this will perhaps promote the quick implementation of schemes and project a pan-India face of Indian tourism.

The sector has witnessed shutting of several businesses and job losses in the past one year.

