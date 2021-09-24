Trade will be important factor in India-USA ties, much to be done: PM Modi

Highlighting the importance of the business ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told US President Joe Biden that there is much to be done in the field of trade.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year. PM Modi said that the bilateral summit is important and noted that the seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

"There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade," PM Modi said in his opening remarks here at the White House here on Friday.

"Today's bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and US," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said US President is taking initiatives to implement his vision for bilateral relations. He further added this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages.

"I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA's progress," Prime Minister said.

Moments before his meeting with PM Modi, Biden in a tweet said he is looking forward to strengthening the deep ties between the two countries.

"This morning I'm hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change," Biden said in a tweet.

Reviewing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries has been the agenda of the talks.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the discussions.

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan.

( With inputs from ANI )

