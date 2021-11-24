Trading in newly launched Beijing Stock Exchange sees downward trend
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 08:58 PM2021-11-24T20:58:59+5:302021-11-24T21:05:13+5:30
Beijing Stock Exchange, which recently opened for business has been witnessing a continuous decline in the trading volume.
The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on November 15, marking a key step in China's efforts to deepen capital market reform and support small businesses, Xinhua reported.
Hong Kong local media has informed that till November 23, the one-day trading of the Beijing Stock Exchange was only one-third of the amount left, a loss of about 67 per cent from the transaction amount as compared to November 15.
In response to the downward trend in the Chinese economy, Premier Li Keqiang convened a meeting on November 22 with local officials in Shanghai.
Meanwhile, the General Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued a document calling for greater efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises and encourage local governments to arrange relief funds.
A few days ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also released its annual report on the Chinese economy and pointed out that risk are increasing in China's economy.
( With inputs from ANI )
